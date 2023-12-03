Shooting involving Barrow County officers under investigation

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said a shooting involving their officers is currently under investigation.

It happened in the area of the Thorn Brook Ridge subdivision in Bethlehem Sunday night. The subdivision is located near Monroe Highway/Christmas Avenue and University Parkway.

Officials say the community was in "no danger," but they can't release more information. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to take over.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.