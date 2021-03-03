Barrow County police launch investigation of man, woman found dead

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is launching an investigation into the suspicious deaths of a man and woman found dead on Tuesday.

Authorities said a woman's lifeless body was found in a car in Barrow County and police later located a man's corpse on the same stretch of road.

Police determined both bodies were related to the same incident and arrested a suspect and held them at Barrow County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Police said the victims appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s. Police first noticed the woman's body in a vehicle when they responded to a call of suspicious people standing around a residence wearing masks.

Once sheriff department investigators arrive, police in Winder discovered the man's body up the road from the initial crime scene.

Police are withholding the identities of the victims while the investigation is still ongoing.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said there is currently no danger to the public.

