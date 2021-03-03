Man found dead at Brookhaven construction site, police say

article

Police in Brookhaven are investigating a death after a body was discovered at a construction site near the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

A Brookhaven police spokesperson said a man's dead body was found within a fenced area at a construction site located at 1793 Briarwood Road.

Police have not determined the cause of death or identified the victim. Investigators said they are not ruling out foul play.

Brookhaven police reopened the greenway at approximately 11:39 a.m. after investigators left the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

Brookhaven Police are investigating suspicious death near a construction site. (Photo: Chris Francis/FOX 5 Atlanta)

