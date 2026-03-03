Barrow County community reacts after Colin Gray gets guilty verdict

The Brief Barrow County residents are reacting after a guilty verdict was handed down in connection with the Apalachee High School shooting. The Barrow County School Board paid tribute to the victims, students and staff at Tuesday night's school board meeting. One community member said she is grateful for the guilty verdict.



Sheriff Judd Smith says justice was served after Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, was found guilty on Tuesday of charges in connection with the shooting. Loved ones of students say the verdict sends a message that parents who let troubled kids have access to guns will be held accountable.

What they're saying:

Layla Contreras is grateful that the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter was found guilty.

"Great news, now, parents have a sense of responsibility and accountability," said Contreras, lead organizer with advocacy group "Change for Chee."



Contreras's mom and her younger sister were in the school on September 4, 2024, the day Colt Gray is accused of shooting and killing two students and two teachers. Her family was unharmed.

A jury on Tuesday convicted the accused shooter's father, Colin Gray, on 29 counts in the deadly attack. Prosecutors say Gray bought his son the AR-15 used in the murders.



"Parents need to make sure that their guns are locked up," Contreras said.



"For one, he bought the weapon; For two, the child was under his custody, and three, there were multiple red flags," said Dina Valladares, whose daughter was at Apalachee the day of the shooting.

Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith agrees.

"There were many signs. He gave his child, who obviously had some violent tendencies, a tool that can be used for violence," Smith said. "When you see the signs, when you see that mental health is an issue for someone, you don't provide them with a tool that can harm other people."

Barrow County schools remember

The Barrow County school board, on Tuesday night, paid tribute to the victims, students, and staff at Apalachee: "Our community has endured profound loss, heartache, and challenges since the 2024 tragedy at Apalachee High School. Yet alongside that pain, we have witnessed uplifting acts of kindness, unity and remarkable strength."



Contreras says parents need to stay engaged with the kids and keep a close eye on their mental health. "I hope this brings up a lot more conversations with parents at home with their firearms, with their children. I hope that people pay attention to their kids' mental health as well, because you can't talk about one without the other," Contreras said.

PREVIOUS TRIAL STORIES