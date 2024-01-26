Expand / Collapse search
Barricade situation underway in Grayson neighborhood in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police surrounded a home along Winding Down Way near Cooper Road in Gwinnett County on Jan. 26, 2024. article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There's a barricade situation underway near Winding Down Way and Cooper Road in Grayson, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and observed multiple police vehicles and a K-9 unit.

Police surrounded a home along Winding Down Way near Cooper Road in Gwinnett County on Jan. 26, 2024.

FOX 5 has reached out to law enforcement for more information about the situation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.