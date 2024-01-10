Expand / Collapse search
Barricade situation ends at Carroll County mobile home park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:04PM
Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A barricade situation has ended in Carroll County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office initially said a person who was barricaded inside a home in the Villa Forest Mobile Home Park off of Highway 61 North in Villa Rica was connected to a stolen car case overnight.

They also said a female might be in the home and they asked residents to avoid the area.

At around 1 p.m., they reported that 2 people have been arrested.

No other information has been released about the incident. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.