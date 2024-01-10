Barricade situation ends at Carroll County mobile home park

article

A barricade situation has ended in Carroll County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office initially said a person who was barricaded inside a home in the Villa Forest Mobile Home Park off of Highway 61 North in Villa Rica was connected to a stolen car case overnight.

They also said a female might be in the home and they asked residents to avoid the area.

At around 1 p.m., they reported that 2 people have been arrested.

No other information has been released about the incident.

