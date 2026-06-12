Banks County sheriff arrests three armed robbery suspects in Hall County

The Brief Three men were caught in Hall County on Wednesday following a collaborative police effort after a reported armed robbery at a Banks County grocery store. Banks County sheriff's investigators quickly worked alongside state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and capture the suspects. Quinton Burden, Nazzaar Parker and Patrick Drayton face charges after authorities cornered them one day after they allegedly ran from the scene.



Banks County sheriff's deputies rushed to Homertown Grocery on Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed robbery, but the suspects ran before officers arrived.

All three suspects were caught the next day in Hall County after local, state and federal agencies teamed up to locate them.

Banks County grocery heist

What we know:

Deputies with the Banks County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery report at Homertown Grocery on Wednesday. Investigators quickly identified the three men responsible as 53-year-old Quinton Burden, 36-year-old Nazzaar Parker and 41-year-old Patrick Drayton.

On Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated their efforts to track down and arrest all three suspects in neighboring Hall County.

Gunman details unconfirmed

What we don't know:

The Banks County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed what was stolen during the grocery store robbery or how much money was taken. Officials have also not released information regarding which specific weapons were used or what charges the three men will face.