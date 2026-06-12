Banks County sheriff arrests three armed robbery suspects in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Banks County sheriff's deputies rushed to Homertown Grocery on Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed robbery, but the suspects ran before officers arrived.
All three suspects were caught the next day in Hall County after local, state and federal agencies teamed up to locate them.
Banks County grocery heist
What we know:
Deputies with the Banks County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery report at Homertown Grocery on Wednesday. Investigators quickly identified the three men responsible as 53-year-old Quinton Burden, 36-year-old Nazzaar Parker and 41-year-old Patrick Drayton.
On Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated their efforts to track down and arrest all three suspects in neighboring Hall County.
Gunman details unconfirmed
What we don't know:
The Banks County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed what was stolen during the grocery store robbery or how much money was taken. Officials have also not released information regarding which specific weapons were used or what charges the three men will face.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Banks County Sheriff's Office, who explained how we got it through an official news release issued by Public Information Officer Olivia Justus.