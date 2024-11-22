Bank employee stabbed during attempted robbery, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery at the United Community Bank on Caroline Street NE left an employee injured Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:37 p.m. following reports of a robbery and stabbing. According to authorities, an unidentified male entered the bank, went behind the employee counter, and demanded money from a staff member.

When the man was informed that there was no money available, he reportedly stabbed the employee in the stomach before running away.

The injured employee was transported to the hospital and was reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be provided by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting "CSGA" along with the tip to CRIMES (738477). Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.