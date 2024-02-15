Balloon Museum exhibition really 'pops' at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards

From birthdays to anniversaries to gender reveals, balloons are a fixture at the most important celebrations in our lives. But now, balloons themselves are taking center stage at a unique immersive exhibit at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we "popped" over to the historic venue for a first look at the Balloon Museum’s "Let’s Fly" experience, opening to the public on Feb. 17. Atlanta is only the second North American stop for the acclaimed Balloon Museum, which has drawn millions of visitors in cities including Rome, Paris, and New York. The museum’s mission is to create exhibitions featuring thought-provoking inflatable and balloon art — and here in Atlanta, "Let’s Fly" includes the work of 17 international artists.

"Let’s Fly" is scheduled to remain on view at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast) through April 14th; tickets start at $29 for children and $39 for adults and are available to purchase here.

Now, we could describe each of the installations to you in this article, but the best way to truly understand The Balloon Museum is to see it. So, click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this unique experience that's "taking flight" in Atlanta.