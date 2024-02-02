Backstage at the Fox Theatre with the stars of 'Hamilton'

Following blockbuster engagements at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre back in 2018 and again in 2021, the Broadway musical "Hamilton" is back for a third time — and fans aren’t wasting a second snatching up tickets to be in "the room where it happens."

"Hamilton" opened at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday evening as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season, and will remain on the storied stage through the end of February.

Who is starring in ‘Hamilton’ at Fox Theatre?

The current tour stars Pierre Jean Gonzalez in the title role of Alexander Hamilton and Deon’te Goodman as his rival Aaron Burr, roles originated on Broadway by Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Speaking of the Tony Awards, let’s run down the list of Hamilton’s accolades: the show took home eleven Tony Awards following its Broadway opening in 2015; it also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Kennedy Center Honor for its creators. Oh, and did we mention the Grammy Award for its cast album, which also happens to be the best-selling cast album in history?

Look, we could go on and on about the reasons "Hamilton" has become such a major part of pop culture, but chances are you’d be a lot happier just seeing the show and finding out for yourself.

How do I get ‘Hamilton' tickets?

Tickets are on sale now, and "Hamilton" runs for eight shows a week at the Fox Theatre through Feb. 25 — for more information, click here.