Baby safely returned to mother after SWAT standoff, police say

The Norcross Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a standoff with a SWAT team at an apartment building on Monday in Norcross.

Police said a baby was medically evaluated and safely returned to his mother. Police said no officers, suspects or bystanders were hurt and no shots were fired.

Police said the suspect will face false imprisonment and battery charges with others pending.

Police evacuated buildings surrounding the Bella Apartments, located off of Beaver Ruin Road.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said its SWAT team assisted the Norcross Police Department.

