Baby safely returned to mother after SWAT standoff, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:31PM
Norcross
Man involved in Norcross SWAT standoff

A man went on Facebook Live during a SWAT standoff in Norcross. He said he didn't know what to do as he held an infant in his arms. The incident started following a fight with his baby's mother. Crisis negotiators worked to get the man to come out and surrender safely.

NORCROSS, Ga. - The Norcross Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a standoff with a SWAT team at an apartment building on Monday in Norcross

Police said a baby was medically evaluated and safely returned to his mother. Police said no officers, suspects or bystanders were hurt and no shots were fired. 

Police said the suspect will face false imprisonment and battery charges with others pending. 

Police said a baby has been returned safely to his mother and a subject is in custody after a Norcross SWAT standoff. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police evacuated buildings surrounding the Bella Apartments, located off of Beaver Ruin Road. 

The Gwinnett County Police Department said its SWAT team assisted the Norcross Police Department. 

