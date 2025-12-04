Baby born to brain-dead Georgia mom still in hospital months later

The Brief Baby born to brain-dead Georgia mother remains hospitalized with serious complications GoFundMe update says the infant, Chance, weighs about 11 pounds but still needs intensive care Family says mother was kept on life support after medical emergency in February, though state officials dispute legal requirements



A baby delivered earlier this year by a brain-dead Georgia woman may not make it home from the hospital for the holidays, according to a recent update posted on a GoFundMe page created for the family.

What we know:

The update says the infant, named Chance, now weighs about 11 pounds but remains in the neonatal intensive care unit with underdeveloped lungs. It also notes that he will soon be transferred to another hospital for continued specialized care.

Chance’s mother suffered a medical emergency in February when she was just two months pregnant, leaving her brain dead. Her family said at the time that she was kept on life support because of Georgia’s heartbeat law.

However, the Georgia attorney general’s office later clarified that nothing in the state’s abortion statute would have required doctors to keep her on life support. The circumstances surrounding that decision remain a point of dispute between the family and state officials.

What you can do:

The GoFundMe page continues to raise money to support Chance’s care and medical needs.