Award-winning Atlanta-area chef partners with T-Pain for wing seasoning blend

A famous Atlanta-area chef collaborated with Grammy-nominated artist T-Pain for a new line of signature spices, which are expected to go on sale on Black Friday.

Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani, founder of Decatur's Chai Pani and seasoning brand Spicewalla, announced a line of wing dry rubs that features three different blends: Straight Fire, The Juice and Sugar Daddy.

The 3-Pack T-Pain Wing Collection costs $29.99 and will be available Nov. 25. Customers can sign up for a notification when the spices become available.

The company's website explains what to expect in each spice blend. Straight Fire promises a "smokey, spicy rub" that promises a kick. Sugar Daddy focuses on a "sweet, sticky and garlicky" profile. The Juice is a "tangy" blend with notes of pineapple, brown sugar and minced jalapeño. The spices also world well on steaks, fish or vegetables.

The art on the containers feature an unmistakable depiction of T-Pain's face.

Irani started Chai Pani in 2009. There are locations in Decatur and Asheville, North Carolina. The Decatur restaurant, famous for its Indian cuisine, is at 406 W Ponce de Leon Avenue.

T-Pain has announced an eight-show tour in December with stops in Utah, Idaho, Washington, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado. He topped the charts in 2007 with his single "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)."