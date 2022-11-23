Expand / Collapse search

Award-winning Atlanta-area chef partners with T-Pain for wing seasoning blend

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 13: Meherwan Irani accepts Outstanding Restaurant Award for Chai Pani during the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images (Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ga. - A famous Atlanta-area chef collaborated with Grammy-nominated artist T-Pain for a new line of signature spices, which are expected to go on sale on Black Friday. 

Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani, founder of Decatur's Chai Pani and seasoning brand Spicewalla, announced a line of wing dry rubs that features three different blends: Straight Fire, The Juice and Sugar Daddy. 

The 3-Pack T-Pain Wing Collection costs $29.99 and will be available Nov. 25. Customers can sign up for a notification when the spices become available.

The company's website explains what to expect in each spice blend. Straight Fire promises a "smokey, spicy rub" that promises a kick. Sugar Daddy focuses on a "sweet, sticky and garlicky" profile. The Juice is a "tangy" blend with notes of pineapple, brown sugar and minced jalapeño. The spices also world well on steaks, fish or vegetables. 

The art on the containers feature an unmistakable depiction of T-Pain's face. 

Irani started Chai Pani in 2009. There are locations in Decatur and Asheville, North Carolina. The Decatur restaurant, famous for its Indian cuisine, is at 406 W Ponce de Leon Avenue.

T-Pain has announced an eight-show tour in December with stops in Utah, Idaho, Washington, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado. He topped the charts in 2007 with his single "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)."