Authorities looking for missing Paulding County teen

Authorities in Paulding County need help finding a missing teenager.

Jacob Ball, 14, was last seen in the area of Highway 101 and Ravenwood Lane. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, he's possibly wearing a bright yellow Batman hoodie or a grey Under Armor hoodie.

Missing 14-year-old Jacob Ball.

Ball is described as a 5'3" white male with dark hair. He weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-445-3010.