Authorities in Spalding County searching for dangerous murder suspect

Spalding County law enforcement are searching for a man wanted for murder, and they warned the public he could be dangerous.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Terrance Terrell Dixon. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police urge anyone that knows the whereabouts of Dixon to call 911 or contact an investigator at 678-972-9792.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office shared a wanted poster of Dixon on their Facebook page.

