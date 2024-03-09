Police: Shots fired at Austell trampoline park during child's birthday party

article

Cobb County police investigated a shots fired call at a trampoline park for children in Austell Saturday night.

FOX 5 spoke to a parents who was hosting her daughter's birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park when this happened.

"As soon as I sent one of the kids around the corner, I heard a gunshot," the mother said. "It was chaos."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cobb County police responded to a shots fired call at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Austell on March 9, 2024.

One of the partygoer's parents also spoke to FOX 5.

"I was in the corner when the shot went off," Sandy told FOX 5. "We were in there for her daughter's eighth birthday party and when the shots went off, all we could do was panic and duck and get to the ground as fast as we can."

The mother said people were trampled getting to the exit. Sandy said the woman didn't leave the establishment until all the children invited to her daughter's party were accounted for.

Officials said there were no victims located at the business. They also have not reported finding any suspects yet.