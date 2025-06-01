Aurora borealis could be seen as far South as Alabama tonight: What to know

The Brief The Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and even the deep South could be in for an aurora borealis treat Sunday night. A strong geomagnetic storm could make northern lights visible to much of the U.S. There’s a chance it could reach G5 levels, which led to stunning displays across the southern U.S. on May 10.



A strong geomagnetic storm could set the stage for rare northern lights displays as far south as Alabama and California overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a powerful burst erupted from the sun Friday night, triggering a "severe" geomagnetic storm watch.

Aurora geomagnetic storm forecast

What we know:

The geomagnetic storm is rated G4, so it’s not as severe as the G5 storm that led to stunning displays across the southern U.S. on May 10 – yet. Northern lights were seen as far south as Texas early Sunday morning, and the conditions are expected to continue Sunday night, FOX Weather reports.

FOX Weather says the cloud-cover forecast is favorable across much of the U.S, including the South, though the lights will likely be the brightest in northern states like Washington and Michigan. The Midwest and Mid-Atlantic could also be good places to see the aurora, but the desert Southwest and the Northeast are expected to be cloudy.

The cloud cover forecast for aurora viewers Sunday night. (FOX Weather)

What we don't know:

There’s a chance the storm could reach level G5, which could lead to even more aurora visibility, but whether that happens remains to be seen.

What you can do:

You can follow the Space Weather Prediction Center for updates on storm levels and predictions for the aurora borealis.

What are geomagnetic storms?

The backstory:

The sun’s intense magnetic energy is the source of solar flares and eruptions of plasma known as coronal mass ejections. When directed toward Earth, they can create stunning auroras but also disrupt power and communications.

Galileo was among the first astronomers to turn a telescope skyward and study sunspots, back in the early 1600s. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections tend to occur near sunspots, dark patches as big as Earth that are located near the most intense portions of the sun’s shifting magnetic field.

A solar cycle is a sequence the sun’s magnetic field goes through every 11 years, when the field flips. Geomagnetic storms could become more frequent over the next year as the sun begins to move into the solar maximum phase of its 11-year cycle.

How geomagnetic storms impact the power grid

Dig deeper:

Northern lights have no impact on human health, but they can potentially cause problems with voltage control, the power grid, low-Earth orbit satellites and high-frequency radio signals, according to FOX Weather.