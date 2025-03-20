Georgia city named 1 of the worst for seasonal allergy sufferers

article

The Brief A new study by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America found a Georgia city is one of the worst in the country when it comes to pollen. The study named Augusta, Georgia the 12th-most challenging city for those living with seasonal allergies. If you think that's bad, at least you don't live in Wichita, Kansas or New Orleans. Those two took the top two spots for 2025.



Allergy sufferers already know that pollen is everywhere during Georgia's springtime.

But a new study shows just how prevalent the problem is in the Peach State - with one city named one of the worst for people allergic to pollen in the nation.

What we know:

The study was done by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to identify the most challenging cities for living with seasonal allergies.

According to the group, more than 100 million people in the U.S. live with allergies or asthma. This makes it even worse that the group says the pollen season starts earlier and lasts longer compared to 30 years ago.

To compile their results, the foundation looked at tree, grass, and pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine use, and the availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists.

After looking at the data, the foundation named Augusta, Georgia the 12th most challenging city for allergy sufferers in the United States. The city scored high on pollen and medicine use.

The only other Georgia city to crack the top 100 was Atlanta, which placed 40th.

Dig deeper:

Taking the top spot for 2025 was Wichita, Kansas, followed by New Orleans and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Memphis, Tennessee rounded out the top five.

The foundation says New Orleans showed the most serious jump from last year, leaping up 32 spots to take second place due to the much higher weed pollen season. The group attributed the spike to Hurricane Francine and record warmth in November.

What you can do:

If you're one to reach for the tissues, the foundation has a few suggestions to make allergy season a little less painful.

The group suggests using masks on high pollen days and changing clothes after outdoor activities.

You can also wipe off your pets when they come inside and shower before bed to keep pollen out of your blankets.

Cleaning bedding, floors, and fabric furniture once a week, and blinds, curtains, and washable rugs once a month can also help.

You can see the complete list of cities and more suggestions here.