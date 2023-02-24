Georgia woman drives SUV into Popeyes over missing biscuits, police say

article

A Georgia woman has been arrested after police say she purposefully crashed her vehicle into an Augusta Popeyes over missing biscuits.

Booking information from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office shows 50-year-old Belinda H. Miller was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

Authorities say just after 7:45 Saturday night, deputies were called to the fast food restaurant on Walton Way after reports of an accident with injuries, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

The manager reportedly told police that Miller became mad when she saw that she didn't have any biscuits with her order and drove her SUV into one of the restaurant's entrances.

According to WJBF, the manager said they fixed the mistake, but it didn't stop Miller from nearly hitting an 18-year-old employee with her SUV.

The arrest warrant says Miller kept driving into the building until she was stopped by debris.

After fleeing the scene, police say they found her vehicle with front-end damage at her home.

The 50-year-old woman was given bond of over $4,000. It is not known if she remains in custody or not.