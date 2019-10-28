ATV Park opens gates to Haunted Trails experience

article

We’re just days away from Halloween – and if you’re looking for one more big scare to end the season, Iron Mountain Resort up in Lumpkin County has a few monsters just waiting to jump out and take care of business for you!

We spent the morning walking the Haunted Trails at Iron Mountain, an ATV Park and campground located off Highway 52 between Amicalola Falls State Park and Downtown Dahlonega. Now, before you start planning to race your ATV through the terrifying experience as quickly as possible…too bad. Haunted Trails at Iron Mountain is a walk-through experience, which means you and your friends have no choice but to make your way through the remote woods slowly…and chances are you’re going to encounter some of the forest’s more scream-worthy residents, including the famed Headless Horseman and a guy who digs graves…then looks for bodies to fill them.

Gates to the Haunted Trails open at 7:00 p.m. nightly, and tours begin at 8:00 p.m. The experience is open this week through Saturday, November 2nd – and general admission tickets are $35 through Halloween and $25 on Friday and Saturday.

So…did we let out any blood-curdling screams while getting our tour of the Haunted Trails? You probably don’t even have to ask. But click the video player in this article to hear for yourself!