ATLive concert series returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

AMB Sports and Entertainment is bringing another ATLive to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two-day music event will be an unforgettable experience with live performances by Latin and country singers.

On Oct 20, concert-goers can expect to see Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Farruko, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia. And the Oct 21 show will include George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family, and Little Big Town.

Interested attendees can begin purchasing tickets on July 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern via Ticketmaster.