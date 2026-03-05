Atlantic Station dog killings: Dorie Wilson charged with bestiality, aggravated cruelty

article

The Brief Dorie Trimez Wilson faces felony charges for the sexual assault and strangulation of two dogs at Atlantic Station. The suspect was out on bond for 2025 drug distribution charges at the time of his February arrest. Wilson’s 30-year criminal history includes 12 prior bookings and a nearly decade-long state prison sentence for aggravated assault.



A man has been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty case sparked after two dogs were found dead inside an Atlantic Station garage last summer.

The man accused in the crime has a lengthy criminal history.

Arrest after dead dogs found

What we know:

Dorie Trimez Wilson, 48, has been charged with two counts of bestiality, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked on Feb. 6, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Dead dogs found at Atlantic Station

The backstory:

On July 22, 2025, surveillance cameras caught a man walking a tan, male mixed-breed dog and a dark brindle and white, female mixed-breed dog.to the Atlantic Station parking deck on the corner of 16th St. NW and Fowler St. NW.

According to the Fulton County Police Department, that man sexually assaulted the dogs before killing them.

He then walked away, heading west on 16th Street NW.

Necropsies performed by the University of Georgia confirmed both dogs were strangled to death.

Dorie Trimez Wilson's criminal history

Dig deeper:

Wilson has a criminal record spanning nearly three decades. Already out on bond for a September 2025 case involving the possession and distribution of Schedule I controlled substances, Wilson now faces these new charges.

Wilson’s extensive history with the justice system includes at least 12 recorded bookings in Fulton County dating back to 1998, with charges ranging from stalking and terroristic threats to burglary and aggravated assault. Georgia Department of Corrections records show that Wilson, who also uses the alias Terrance Tawayne Wilson, served nearly nine years in state prison between 2008 and 2017 for previous convictions of burglary and aggravated assault. His most recent incarceration followed a 10-year sentence out of Fulton County, which concluded with his release in May 2017.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the weapon recovered on Feb. 6 is linked to any other open investigations.

It is not known if Wilson has retained legal representation.

Court records do not specify if his previous bond from the 2025 drug distribution case has been formally revoked or if he remains eligible for a new bond hearing.

What's next:

Wilson remains in custody without bond.