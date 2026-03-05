McNair student struck by pellet while riding school bus
DECATUR. Ga. - A McNair Middle School student was injured on Thursday while riding the bus home from school, officials said.
What we know:
The school bus had pulled into a neighborhood when an unknown person shot at it with a pellet gun, according to the DeKalb County School District.
One student was hit and injured.
DeKalb County police are investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
The extent of the student’s injuries is unknown.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the DeKalb County School District.