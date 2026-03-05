McNair student struck by pellet while riding school bus

article

The Brief A middle school student was injured after being shot by a pellet gun. The shooting happened while the child was riding the school bus home. DeKalb County police are investigating.



A McNair Middle School student was injured on Thursday while riding the bus home from school, officials said.

What we know:

The school bus had pulled into a neighborhood when an unknown person shot at it with a pellet gun, according to the DeKalb County School District.

One student was hit and injured.

DeKalb County police are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The extent of the student’s injuries is unknown.