McNair student struck by pellet while riding school bus

Updated  March 5, 2026 5:51pm EST
An aerial view of McNair Middle School. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • A middle school student was injured after being shot by a pellet gun.
    • The shooting happened while the child was riding the school bus home.
    • DeKalb County police are investigating.

DECATUR. Ga. - A McNair Middle School student was injured on Thursday while riding the bus home from school, officials said.

What we know:

The school bus had pulled into a neighborhood when an unknown person shot at it with a pellet gun, according to the DeKalb County School District.

One student was hit and injured.

DeKalb County police are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The extent of the student’s injuries is unknown. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the DeKalb County School District. 

