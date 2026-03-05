Sandy Springs woman accused of abusing 87-year-old

article

A Sandy Springs woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing an 87-year-old, police said.

What we know:

Jeanine Pullins is facing charges, including four counts of elder abuse/neglect and two counts of battery against a person over the age of 65.

An investigation began into the allegations of elder abuse that happened in the 1900 block of Huntingdon Chase.

Pullins was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release details of the abuse allegations.