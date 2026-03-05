Atlanta Watershed employees illegally detained coworkers over missing wallet, OIG finds

The Brief Atlanta’s Inspector General confirmed six Watershed Department employees abused their authority by illegally detaining and searching colleagues over a missing wallet. Discipline for the six employees ranges from written warnings to reprimands, sparking outrage from the city’s employees union. Victims reported being held in a conference room for four hours, denied legal representation, and initially blocked from using the restroom.



SIx City of Atlanta Watershed employees are facing disciplinary action after an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found they illegally detained and searched their co-workers in a frantic search for a missing wallet.

What we know:

The Office of the Inspector General has substantiated allegations of unlawful detention, illegal search and seizure, and civil rights violations involving six city employees. The incident centered around Watershed Manager DeValory Donahue, who reported her wallet missing in April 2024.

In response to the findings, the city issued written warnings to three managers and written reprimands to three investigators. All six are required to undergo mandatory training. However, the three investigators involved reportedly refused to sign their reprimand documents.

What they're saying:

The Professional Association of City Employees (PACE) union has blasted the city's disciplinary response, calling it insufficient for the severity of the incident.

"We are asking for the administration to relook at this, reinvestigate this and come up with some other discipline because a warning and reprimands are not acceptable," said PACE President Gina Pagnotta. "This was an egregious act that someone was overzealous, overpowering and abusive of power and violated these employees' rights."

Charles Hobbs, a Senior Management Analyst who was among those detained, addressed the OIG governing board in January. "It was the managerial staff that prevented us—barked orders to the security staff and to the APD police officer to hold us while under investigation," Hobbs said. "We were literally in a conference room for approximately four hours."

Timeline:

The investigation followed a nearly two-year process from the initial incident to the final disciplinary rulings.

April 2024: Five Watershed employees are detained and searched after a manager's wallet goes missing.

January 29, 2025: Senior Management Analyst Charles Hobbs addresses the OIG board regarding his detention.

November 2025: The OIG concludes its investigation, finding that six employees "crossed the line."

Present: The city issues warnings and reprimands; PACE union calls for a meeting with Mayor Andre Dickens.

The backstory:

The incident began when Watershed Manager DeValory Donahue claimed her wallet was lost. In the ensuing investigation, five employees—including Charles Hobbs—were allegedly held against their will in a conference room.

Reports indicate a police officer was stationed at the door to prevent them from leaving. Union officials noted that the detained employees were denied the right to representation and were initially told they could not use the restroom when the investigation began.

What's next:

PACE President Gina Pagnotta has requested a formal meeting with Mayor Andre Dickens to discuss the disciplinary actions. The union is particularly concerned that one of the individuals involved, Deputy Commissioner of Administration Yolanda Broome, has received a promotion since the incident occurred.

The union continues to push for "criminal felony" level accountability, with Pagnotta likening the four-hour detention to a "hostage" situation.