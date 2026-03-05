Sharpsburg man sentenced to 20 years for attempted sex with minor

The Brief Taylor Hannigan pleaded guilty in Coweta County Court and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. The 24-year-old man was arrested in 2023 after attempting to meet an undercover deputy he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Prosecutors are urging parents to closely monitor their children’s internet access, particularly on gaming systems.



A Sharpsburg man who thought he was meeting a 12-year-old girl for sex in 2023 will spend the next five years in prison.

Bodycam video from 2023 captured the moment when then-24-year-old Taylor Hannigan thought he was meeting a 12-year-old girl for sex. It turned out his online activity was actually with an undercover Coweta County sheriff’s deputy.

What we know:

In an update on the case, Hannigan pleaded guilty in Coweta County Court and was sentenced to 20 years. He will serve the first five years behind bars.

"He talked about the things he wanted to do with her and to meet her and actually made arrangements to meet who he thought was a 12-year-old girl and to engage in sexual intercourse with that person and was arrested by law enforcement when he showed up to the prearranged location," said Coweta County Chief Deputy Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd.

What they're saying:

The prosecutor says Hannigan’s arrest and conviction strongly underscore the importance of parental vigilance.

"A lot of parents don't recognize that gaming systems, anything that allows them to get on the internet and talk with other people is a hot spot and is a danger zone for predators to get online," Todd said. "So, I think one highlights the need for parents to be really vigilant about knowing what their children are doing online."

Todd also emphasized the necessity of proactive police work in preventing lifelong trauma to real victims.

"Conversely, I think it really underscores the importance of law enforcement doing these kinds of investigations and using undercover agents that are acting as children to try to identify these individuals and get them into custody before they can make contact with an actual child," Todd explained. "Before they can do the damage and the trauma to an actual child. Better to catch them on the front end, um, when they're not dealing with a child. But there's so many that, you know, do meet with children and that damage is lifelong. And so I think it's important."