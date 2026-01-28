Police looking for man who may have killed 2 dogs at Atlantic Station

The Brief Two dogs were found dead inside an Atlantic Station parking garage. Necropsies confirmed the dogs were strangled, investigators said. Police released a suspect description and a contact number.



Fulton County police are asking for help identifying a possible suspect in what investigators described as one of the most disturbing animal cruelty cases they have handled.

What we know:

Two dogs were found dead inside an Atlantic Station parking garage after a man arrived to clean, police said.

Investigators said surveillance video from last summer shows an unidentified man walking two dogs along 16th Street NW before taking them into the parking garage. About 20 minutes later, cameras captured him again without the dogs.

Police said they worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University of Georgia, where necropsies confirmed both dogs were strangled to death.

Investigators said they are looking for a male with a white goatee, between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-9 inches tall, with tattoo sleeves on both arms. They also said that the man sexually assaulted the dogs before killing them.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 470-312-3090.