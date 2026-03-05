APD search for man accused of punching woman outside World of Coca-Cola

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on Baker Street outside the World of Coca-Cola. The woman was punched in the stomach and fell to the ground, hitting her head and losing consciousness. The assault happened in November 2024.



Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of punching a Savannah school teacher outside the World of Coca-Cola in November 2024, causing her to fall and pass out from hitting her head.

What we know:

The woman was on a school field trip in Atlanta on Nov. 21, 2024, when she was approached by an unknown man on Baker Street and punched in the stomach, according to an Atlanta police report.

Both the woman and the suspect fell to the ground from the force of the blow. When the woman fell, she hit her head and lost consciousness, sustaining significant injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said the man accused is described as a Black male, somewhere between his mid-20s and mid-30s in age. He is about 5 feet and 5 to 7 inches tall, clean-shaven with short, spiked hair.

Authorities believe the incident was a random act of violence.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for the man pictured as he is accused of punching a woman outside the World of Coca-Cola in November 2024. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or texting CSGA to 738477.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the woman was left with any long-lasting injuries.

