Atlantic Station, Atlanta police talk security coordination following deadly 17th Street shooting

Atlantic Station management met Tuesday with police officials to discuss coordinating security at the property and adjacent to it.

The conference followed a weekend of violence near the complex on 17th Street in Midtown.

Six young people were struck by gunfire. One boy, only 12-years-old, was killed.

Zyion Charles' family attended a city hall meeting to talk about their loss and also sought answers to the kind of violence plaguing the city right now.

Mother of murdered 12-year-old Zyion Charles cries as she speaks in front of Atlanta City Council. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A police commander, Timothy Peek, also attended the meeting of city council.

He spoke about three steps that could be taken immediately to impact the problem.

Peek noted that the shopping complex has a rule about unescorted youth.

On Saturday, Atlantic Station staff cleared the mall of young people in violation of a private curfew.

Peek said in the future, he would like mall security to alert police in advance so officers could be sent ahead of time to monitor a large crowd that spilled out onto the midtown street.

The deputy chief also said the Atlanta Police Department wants access to the Atlantic Station security cameras so activity can be monitored as it is happening. Peek said he expects that change to be made by Friday.

The police commander also advised all parents not to drop their children off at a mall without supervision.