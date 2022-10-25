Atlanta's top prosecutor pledges to use new street racing ordinance to its fullest extent

The city of Atlanta’s top prosecutor says they are aggressively going after street racers on city streets.

During the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety committee meeting on Monday, Atlanta City Solicitor Raines Carter says his office is not only going after organizers and participants, but also mere bystanders of illegal car meets and stunt driving in the middle of Atlanta’s busy roadways.

"I want to go straight into a critical issue," Carter began his time in front of the council. "Reckless stunt driving, or what I call the ‘Fast and Furious’ effect. We have been looking at too many movies."

Hollywood may have popularized this type of driving, but the scenes are shot on a closed set. City of Atlanta streets are open, and police have new tools to try to make punishment stick.

Carter highlighted his office’s efforts to eradicate what he called a "senseless exhibitionism" during his quarterly report to the council on Monday. He says the council’s new ordinance on street racing and reckless driving is being fully utilized, for example, upgrading certain misdemeanors to felonies.

"Where people are basically driving along on sidewalks, laying drag and reckless driving," Carters said. "Well, reckless stunt driving has been added to that list."

That new charge comes with stiffer penalties as well.

"It’s in reckless disregard for not only their own safety, but the safety of anybody in the vicinity," Carter said. "The range of penalties have increased. A first conviction is 30 days in jail."

City council members, who put racing complaints at or near the top of what they receive, like the message.

"People say, ‘What’s the big deal. It’s just kids burning off steam, but it is a highly dangerous enterprise,’" said Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond. "I’m really pleased to hear that there will be stronger enforcement."

"We will be working with you to try to further refine these ordinances," Carter said, adding he will be bringing forward recommendations soon.

The new ordinance also allows for officers to arrest those on private property having one of those meets.