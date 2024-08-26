Atlanta's T-Boz forced to cancel New York performances over the weekend

article

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, a member of Atlanta's iconic music group TLC, is recovering after a medical condition forced the group to cancel several shows over the weekend.

The official X account for the New York State Fair announced that T-Boz was experiencing nausea and vomiting on Friday, initially believed to be food poisoning.

However, a statement on T-Boz's Instagram account later revealed that the cause was an abdominal blockage, which required her to stay overnight in the hospital. The group has announced plans to reschedule the canceled shows.

Fans are wishing T-Boz a speedy recovery as they look forward to the rescheduled performances.