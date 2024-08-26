Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's T-Boz forced to cancel New York performances over the weekend

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 26, 2024 11:01am EDT
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC performs onstage during the TLC 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on June 08, 2024 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty

ATLANTA - Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, a member of Atlanta's iconic music group TLC, is recovering after a medical condition forced the group to cancel several shows over the weekend. 

The official X account for the New York State Fair announced that T-Boz was experiencing nausea and vomiting on Friday, initially believed to be food poisoning.

However, a statement on T-Boz's Instagram account later revealed that the cause was an abdominal blockage, which required her to stay overnight in the hospital. The group has announced plans to reschedule the canceled shows.

Fans are wishing T-Boz a speedy recovery as they look forward to the rescheduled performances.