Atlanta’s STATS Brewpub cooks up a 'Super' feast

We’ve got football fever here at Good Day Atlanta, as we anxiously await Super Bowl LIV Sunday on FOX. And it turns out, football fever brings on quite an appetite – and that’s where a place billed as “Atlanta’s Ultimate Sports Bar” comes in.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at STATS Brewpub in Downtown Atlanta, getting a (literal) taste of how the popular hangout plans to celebrate the Big Game on Sunday. Opened more than a decade ago in Atlanta’s Centennial Park District, STATS Brewpub has gained a loyal fanbase with its menu of finger food faves (like the Jumbo Buffalo Wings and Everything Pretzel), burgers and sandwiches (locals have to try the Dirty Bird), and home-brewed beers including the STATS Brewnited Pale Ale and the STATS Red Zone Amber Ale. Certain tables even have their own taps, which means diners can pour their own beers as they eat!

But aside from the food, what makes STATS Brewpub THE place to watch the Super Bowl? Easy. The place is lit up with more than 50 HDTVs. In other words, it’s impossible to miss a single tackle, no matter which direction you’re facing.

STATS Brewpub us located at 300 Marietta Street Northwest in Atlanta, and it’s regularly open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, including menus, click here.

So, how much did we end up eating during our morning segments at STATS Brewpub? No comment. But you can see for yourself by clicking on the video player in this article!

