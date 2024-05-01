Atlanta’s new Painted Pickle 'scores' with hot food, hotter competition

It’s called Painted Pickle, and no, we’re not talking about the kind you eat. The name of the game at this new Atlanta attraction is pickleball — and if you’re looking for a place where you and your friends can engage in a little friendly competition, look no further.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we "comp-eated" at Painted Pickle, the new gaming and entertainment venue located at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards. Created by the Painted Hospitality — the company behind popular hangouts The Painted Pin and The Painted Duck — Painted Pickle combines food, drinks, pickleball, and a range of other lawn games. Located in a 32,500-square-foot space, Painted Pickle features eight indoor pickleball courts and one outdoor court, an indoor gaming lawn (we’re talking ping pong and cornhole, among other options), a performance stage, and outdoor patio spaces.

And Painted Hospitality owners Justin Amick and William Stallworth say food and drinks are always at the center of what they do, and to that end, executive chef Thomas Collins has been hard at work creating a menu to complement the heated competition. We got a first taste of that menu this morning, along with a look at (and maybe a sip or two from) the cocktail, beer, and wine lists.

For more information on Painted Pickle, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning playing a little pickleball…and stuffing our faces with food between games!