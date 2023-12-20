Atlanta's Mr. Everything Cafe celebrating 30 years, grand re-opening

article

Mr. Everything Cafe, a beloved family-owned establishment, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and official grand re-opening today at its new two-story brick location at 882 Martin Luther King Dr. SW.

The cafe, known for serving good and healthy food options to the community, has been a staple in Atlanta, situated between Joseph Lowery and Northside Drive. To commemorate this milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and 30th-anniversary celebration will take place at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.

Monica Smith, co-owner of Mr. Everything Cafe, expressed the significance of the day, stating, "This day has been a long time coming, as we have been serving the community along the MLK corridor for 30 years." The event will feature remarks from local politicians, representatives from the Atlanta University Center (AUC), celebrities, and nonprofit organizations supported by the cafe.

The celebration will include lunch for VIP guests, accompanied by music to mark the occasion. Throughout the day and in the weeks to come, Mr. Everything Cafe plans to give away a complimentary adult beverage from its new second-level bar to every 30th customer.

Known for its simple yet tasty menu options, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, gyros, quesadillas, and their famous Healthy Choice Rice dish, Mr. Everything Cafe prides itself on being one of the top five black-owned businesses in the City of Atlanta with a history of over 25 years in business.

The cafe's open kitchen concept allows customers to witness their food being prepared, fostering a sense of familiarity. According to Jayson Smith, Co-owner, "Most of our customers have been supporting us since they were in college, and our cooks know them by name and most times their order."

The owners invite the community to join them in commemorating this auspicious occasion and express their gratitude for the continued support received over the past three decades.



