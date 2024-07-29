Atlanta's Lenox Square celebrating 65 years in August

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Lenox Square, the iconic Atlanta landmark, is marking a milestone 65 years as a premier shopping destination in August. The celebrations include a series of events and activities to honor its rich history and contributions to the community.

The festivities kick off with a public celebration on Aug. 1. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on the upper level between Nike and Apple, featuring remarks from Lenox Square General Manager Robin Suggs, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. Attendees will learn about the mall’s history and its significant impact on Buckhead, Atlanta, and the Southeast. Interested participants can RSVP to attend the event.

On Aug. 5, the Atlanta City Council will recognize Lenox Square’s 65th anniversary with a special proclamation during their full council meeting at 1 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall, in the Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. Council Chamber.

Social Media Contest

Lenox Square is also hosting a social media contest throughout August. Participants can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree by following @lenoxsqmall on Instagram and sharing their favorite Lenox Square memory under the anniversary post, tagging @lenoxsqmall, and using the hashtag #lenoxsquare65. The contest runs from Aug. 1-31.

A Legacy of Milestones

Lenox Square has a storied history of significant milestones since its establishment. Originally developed by Ed Noble, the mall’s groundbreaking took place in July 1957, and it officially opened on Aug. 3, 1959. 1956: Ed Noble, a former developer from Kansas City, Mo., and founder of Noble Properties, acquired the site for the mall.

1960-1963: The three-level Lenox Square initially boasted an expansive 800,000 square feet of retail space, home to 60 diverse and vibrant tenants. Its original attractions included a lively bowling alley, an indoor golf driving range, and the charming Kresge five and dime store. Prestigious anchors like Rich’s, Davison’s, and the bustling Colonial Stores supermarket added to the mall’s allure. In 1963, the mall added a movie theater on the Market Level.

1970: In the early 1970s, Lenox Square underwent a significant renovation and expansion. A new wing was added, featuring the debut of the prestigious Neiman Marcus, marking its first location outside of Florida and Texas.

1980: Lenox Square embarked on a grand expansion on the south end, unveiling a three-level section with a vibrant food court, replacing the open-air Plaza Court and supermarket. This included a 19-story office building, a 24-story hotel, and a hotel-office parking garage and deck. These additions were conveniently positioned adjacent to MARTA’s Lenox transit station, which began operations in December 1984, linking the mall to the city’s transportation network.

1995: Lenox Square’s next expansion made it the largest shopping center in Georgia at the time. That year, a second story was added above the original Mall Level, bringing the shopping center to 1.457 million square feet.

2007-2014: Neiman Marcus expanded by 52,000 square feet, adding a 36,000-square-foot upper level to connect it to the main mallway. This brought Lenox Square’s total leasable square footage to 1.545 million, accommodating 240 stores and services. In 2014, the mall underwent its latest renovation.

2024: With over 35 million visitors annually, Lenox Square has emerged as a revered hub of commerce and community within the country.

"From an initial open-air shopping center with 60 shops to a massive, enclosed community hub featuring nearly 250 stores, Lenox Square has increased its presence and profile over six decades to become the leading retail destination in the Southeast. We appreciate our community, visitors, staff, and retailers for helping Lenox Square achieve and celebrate 65 years as a landmark in Buckhead and Atlanta," General Manager Robin Suggs said.