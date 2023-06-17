Atlanta’s Juneteenth celebration returns to Centennial Olympic Park

Since launching in 2012, Atlanta’s Juneteenth celebration has grown into the largest of its kind in the state. And this weekend, huge crowds are once again expected to gather in downtown Atlanta, celebrating the federal holiday with live music, food, shopping, and a parade.

RELATED: Juneteenth celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2023

This year’s Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival launches today at Noon and runs through Sunday, June 18th at Centennial Olympic Park — and there’s a packed schedule of free events for families to enjoy. But before we talk about this year’s plans, let’s go back for a minute. The first official Juneteenth Atlanta event was held back in 2012 at the Georgia International Convention Center, and two years later, a parade was added to the mix. Organizers say the 2021 event was particularly meaningful, as that’s the year Juneteenth -- which marks the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans — officially became recognized as a federal holiday.

This year, Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival organizers say they’re planning the biggest celebration yet, with hundreds of Black-owned businesses represented in the vendor area, live music, food, and an array of cultural activities. Shopping and live performances are highlights of today’s offerings, Saturday features the Juneteenth Black History Parade, and Sunday’s events include the 5K Freedom Run and a salute to fathers (in honor of Father’s Day).

Hours for this year’s activities in Centennial Olympic Park are Noon to 10:00 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information on this year’s Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival — and click the video player in this article to check out our preview of this year’s big celebration.