Atlanta woman shoots man in self-defense during assault, police say

Police officers in Atlanta are trying to determine whether a woman will face charges for shooting a man overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive SE.

Investigators tell FOX 5 right now they believe the woman shot the man in self-defense while he was assaulting her.

According to police, the incident started inside the apartment and that the woman fled to a nearby Publix parking lot before shooting the man in the leg.

The man involved was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police say the woman suffered some bruising from the fight.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved or said whether anyone will be charged.