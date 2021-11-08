Atlanta woman celebrates 104th birthday

article

Happy 104th birthday to "The Queen!"

Winifred Glover Boone Klein celebrated her 104th birthday on Nov. 7, and her family said the Atlanta resident is a remarkable woman who still is sharp as a tack.

Winnie — affectionately known by her family as "The Queen" — is a Georgia native and has lived in Atlanta for more than 30 years. She currently lives in the Buckhead area near Bobby Jones Golf Course.

She celebrated on Saturday with about 60 family members and friends. Her church also remarked on the occasion on Sunday, according to her son Bill Boone.

On her birthday, she opened birthday cards and blew out candles on a cake with her nicknames on it that read, "Happy 104th Birthday, Gran!"

She was married to the late Daniel Walter Boone, of Newnan, and later married the late Edward Klein, of Atlanta.

