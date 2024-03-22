Atlanta waiving late fees for water bills due to mail delays

article

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials are waiving late fees for water bills due to recent mail delays.

Officials say during March and April's billing periods, all late fees will be waived because of delivery issues.

For weeks, viewers have contacted the FOX 5 newsroom complaining of missing ballots, checks, and much more stemming from delays at a processing and distribution center in Palmetto.

The delays have gotten so severe that Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff launched an inquiry into the situation.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Service apologized for any delays and said they were aware of the concerns.