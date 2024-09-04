Atlanta Vocal Project celebrates 20 years of barbershop harmony, global success

What started as a passion for barbershop music has taken the Atlanta Vocal Project to international recognition.

The group, led by founder Ryan Fuller and Musical Director Clay Hine, has been harmonizing for two decades and continues to spread their love for music throughout the community.

Members rehearse weekly to perfect their craft, which has earned them global acclaim, including a second-place finish at this year's international barbershop competition.

Their success required dedication, as they combined efforts with another chorus from Florida, rehearsing extensively to ensure a flawless performance.

With 114 members, ranging in age from 18 to 89, they were the largest group at the competition, just narrowly missing first place by a percentage and a half. Despite this, their sights are set on winning a world title.

This year, the group also had the honor of performing at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, paying tribute to fallen soldiers with their music on Utah Beach. For the Atlanta Vocal Project, this was a highlight in their journey.

While they appreciate the accolades and recognition, the members agree that the true reward lies in the camaraderie and joy of singing together. The bonds they’ve formed through music have become the heart of the group’s success.