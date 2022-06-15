Separate Atlanta shootings leave at least 2 dead, 6 injured, police say

Police are investigating seven separate shootings in Atlanta that happened overnight Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

In all, eight people were shot and two victims died.

In Downtown Atlanta, police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at Woodruff Park. Police said a suspect is in custody.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Atlanta on Thomasville Boulevard. Police found a man shot there and he died at a hospital.

A shooting on a MARTA train left two people hospitalized. MARTA Police said the shooting happened at Peachtree Center Station just after midnight. Police said there was some sort of fight that led to gunfire.

"We do have persons of interest. Detectives are working to identify who those patrons are," a MARTA police spokesperson said.

Police said a man is expected to recover after being shot near Atlantic Station. Investigators are still working to determine the motive and a possible suspect.

Someone shot a man multiple times on Ponce De Leon Avenue overnight, police said he was in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about shootings on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Peachtree Road in Buckhead.