Teen shot in Vine City neighborhood

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old was shot in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta on Tuesday.

The shooting happened near Vine Street NW and Magnolia Street NW.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in "critical" condition.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Shooting reported at Vine and Magnolia streets in northwest Atlanta on July 16, 2024.

Police have not released the name of the victim. There has also been no word yet on a suspect in the case.

