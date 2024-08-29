Atlanta VA operating rooms reopened after 'flying insects' cause closure

article

The operating rooms at the Atlanta VA Medical Center are back open for surgical procedures after temporarily closing because of multiple insect sightings.

A spokesperson for the North Druid Hills-area hospital said that the closure was a "precautionary measure" due to "intermittent sightings of flying insects."

Officials say they typically saw the bugs two to three times a day and stressed that it is not an infestation.

The operating rooms were reopened on Monday after the medical center took steps to tackle the problem.

The hospital has installed air curtains and pest control lighting in the areas and will treat its drains with biologically safe chemicals "designed to break down organic matter" weekly.

The Atlanta VA also plans to reseal the operating room roof and begin a renovation project in fiscal year 2025.

"We remain committed to continuously improving our facilities and processes to ensure the safest possible environment for our Veterans," the Atlanta VA spokesperson said.

The hospital has worked with all impacted patients to reschedule their surgeries.