Atlanta Unbound Academy brings unique learning experience for students

Atlanta Unbound Academy is located in historic College Park. The inaugural school year began in 2020, so students began virtually. School leaders made sure students were well-equipped for daily instruction.

What's unique about the school is that it was founded by a group of HBCU graduates. Dr. Alaina Chipman-Leeks is a graduate of Spelman College. She says the idea of the school came from her upbringing.

Chipman-Leeks grew up in the Bahamas, and her mother is from New Orleans. Both cultures are known for being very family-oriented, and she wanted that to translate in her students' learning curriculum.

Enrollment has been seeing major increase since inception. They started out with only 80 students, and now they have nearly 200. Leaders say they're expected to nearly double the amount of students next school year. Chipman-Leeks says they will continue growth until they reach full K-8 enrollment.

Atlanta Unbound Academy is currently enrolling students for next school year. Click here for more information.

