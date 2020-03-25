Atlanta TV Stations to air statewide town hall with Gov. Kemp

article

FOX 5 Atlanta is partnering with other local TV stations to bring the people of Georgia The Governor's Statewide Town Hall.

WHAT: The Governor’s Statewide Town Hall

WHEN: Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV Channel 2, CBS46, Georgia Public Broadcasting, 11 Alive, FOX 5 Atlanta & Univision 34 Atlanta

This one-hour primetime special will air live March 26 at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta and other local television stations.

Kemp will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials including Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“On behalf of everyone at FOX 5 Atlanta, we are proud to partner with this outstanding team of local broadcasters to serve our community at a time when coming together is in everyone’s best interest,” said Bill Schneider, Senior Vice President & General Manager of FOX 5 Atlanta.

In addition, this primetime special will also be carried live on all commercial TV stations in Georgia as well as GPB’s nine television stations and 18 station radio network.

RESOURCES:

