Atlanta bandits make off with $14K worth of jewelry, police say

Atlanta police have posted images of a duo they say robbed a jewelry kiosk of $14,000 worth of merchandise at Greenbriar Mall in early October.

Newly released surveillance video showed two men at the Gold and Diamond Castle Kiosk at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. A man in a gray hoodie appeared to be waiting for the worker to approach him. As soon as she gets close, the man attempted to snatch an item out of her hands.

The employee held on for a few seconds, but the man in the gray hoodie ultimately got away with the item as a second man in a black hoodie ran off with him.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Police said the item, worth $14,000, broke during the struggle.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information on the case should submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Officials say you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.