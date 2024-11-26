Atlanta tax preparer pleads guilty to $3M fraud scheme

An Athens tax preparer has pleaded guilty to filing over $3 million in fraudulent tax returns, potentially facing up to 30 years in federal prison.

Jessica Crawford, 33, owner of Crawford Tax Services, admitted to wire fraud and aiding in the preparation of false tax returns during her court appearance on Nov. 22 before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self, III. Sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2025, where she could also face a $1 million fine and five years of supervised release.

"Jessica Crawford was an unscrupulous return preparer who allowed greed to cloud her judgment," said Demetrius Hardeman, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. He warned taxpayers to choose their preparers carefully as they remain responsible for the accuracy of their tax returns.

FBI Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke added, "Crawford lied and took advantage of funds designed to help those in need during the pandemic. The FBI and our partners will continue to hold fraudsters accountable."

Pandemic Fraud Scheme

Investigators uncovered Crawford’s involvement in a multi-state unemployment benefit scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. She filed for fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits on behalf of clients who fabricated businesses and false information. Crawford then took a cut of the illegal payouts.

Undercover Operation and IRS Review

In April 2022, IRS agents conducted an undercover operation at Crawford’s business. When preparing a tax return for an agent posing as a client, Crawford created a fictitious landscaping business based on minimal information, leading to a fraudulent tax refund of $12,359.

A subsequent IRS review of 1,261 tax returns prepared by Crawford for 2020 and 2021 revealed over $3 million in fraudulent claims, including falsified sick leave and family leave credits, dependent care credits, and other tax benefits.

The case was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers and Criminal Chief Leah E. McEwen.