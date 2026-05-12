Atlanta tattoo artist says he was shot twice while riding scooter

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for shooters who wounded a man on Sawtell Avenue Monday night. A tattoo artist known as "FreeTattoos" survived being shot in the chest and hand after two suspects opened fire as he rode a scooter. A Lyft driver told FOX 5 that the suspects got into her vehicle with a woman shortly after the crime and admitted to the shooting.



A tattoo artist was released from the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot several times during an alleged ambush in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to Sawtell Avenue before 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers found a 30-year-old man, known as "FreeTattoos," suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and hand. Neighbors reported seeing two masked men with guns shooting at the victim as he left his driveway on a scooter to go to a store.

The victim told FOX 5 he heard about 10 gunshots before being hit. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors told him one bullet was only two centimeters from his heart. He said he does not know who wanted to hurt him but is thankful to be alive.

RELATED: Lyft driver claims she picked up suspects who shot man in Atlanta

A rideshare driver, Darilyn Murriell, said the two masked suspects and a woman got into her car moments after the gunfire. Murriell said the passengers told her they had just shot a "tattoo man" who lived nearby and were running from the scene.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not announced any arrests in the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the masked men to contact them.

It is unclear where the Lyft driver dropped off the suspects or if police have identified the woman who was with them. Investigators have not released a description of the firearms used or a specific motive for the attack.