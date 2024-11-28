Atlanta takes center stage in Netflix hit 'Rhythm + Flow'

"For the better part of, I'd say, two decades, we have arguably been dominant in the charts and in the culture in terms of Hip-hop and just music, period."

If anyone is qualified to speak about Atlanta and its place in the music industry, it’s Grammy-winning superstar Ludacris. And as a judge on the second season of the Netflix competition series "Rhythm + Flow," the rapper and actor is sizing up top talent right here in the Dirty South.

"I think this is needed," says Ludacris about the show. "You know, it gives people inspiration. It kind of gives you a landscape of what's going on, currently, in the world and how hungry artists are from all different walks of life."

The series features nearly two dozen up-and-coming hip-hop artists battling it out for a grand prize of $250,000 — not to mention the attention to the judging panel, which also includes Atlanta’s own Latto and Grammy winner DJ Khaled.

"There's some born stars out there that just have that superstar glow, and also that superstar talent, and it's rare," says DJ Khaled of the search for rap’s next great artist. "So, when you do come across that, you know, it's a special thing."

The first seven episodes of "Rhythm + Flow" Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix; episodes eight through 10 will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 4.