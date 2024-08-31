Man stabbed near popular Atlanta church, charter school

Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing in West Midtown. The victim was allegedly attacked near a popular church Friday evening before running away for help.

Police say they found the 32-year-old victim stabbed in his abdomen at 1903 Drew Drive NW, the address of an apartment complex.

They believe the victim was actually assaulted about 1.6 miles down the road by a group of men while walking near 2819 Church on Perry Boulevard NW.

The victim has not been identified further. There's been no word yet on any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.